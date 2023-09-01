Technology Sector Update for 09/01/2023: NTNX, DELL, AVGO, IOT, NVDA

Tech stocks were higher late Friday afternoon, with the Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLK) rising 0.1% and the Philadelphia Semiconductor index adding 0.3%.

In corporate news, Nutanix (NTNX) shares rose past 13%. The company late Thursday reported fiscal Q4 non-GAAP earnings of $0.24 per share, compared with a per-share loss of $0.17 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected EPS of $0.16. Nutanix also approved a repurchase program of up to $350 million of its class A shares.

Dell (DELL) shares jumped almost 22% after fiscal Q2 results topped estimates by analysts.

Broadcom (AVGO) shares fell 5%. The company's fiscal Q4 outlook disappointed investors and paled in comparison to rival Nvidia's (NVDA) stellar guidance.

Samsara (IOT) shares rose more than 12% after price target increases by BMO Capital, Wells Fargo, RBC, and Morgan Stanley followed fiscal Q2 earnings and revenue above consensus estimates.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.