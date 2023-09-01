Technology Sector Update for 09/01/2023: DELL, AVGO, IOT, NVDA

Tech stocks were higher Friday afternoon with the Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLK) rising 0.2% and the Philadelphia Semiconductor index adding 0.4%.

In company news, Dell (DELL) shares jumped 22% after fiscal Q2 results topped estimates by analysts.

Broadcom (AVGO) shares fell 5.4%. The company's fiscal Q4 outlook disappointed investors and paled in comparison to rival Nvidia's (NVDA) stellar guidance.

Samsara (IOT) shares rose 12% after price target increases by BMO Capital, Wells Fargo, RBC and Morgan Stanley followed fiscal Q2 earnings and revenue above consensus estimates.

