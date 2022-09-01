Technology Sector Update for 09/01/2022: NTNX,MDB,GTLB,NVDA

Technology stocks recovered partially Thursday afternoon, with the SPDR Technology Select Sector ETF (XLK) dropping 1.1% shortly before the closing bell although the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index was sinking 2.6% after the federal government issued new restrictions on exporting artificial-intelligence chips to China and Russia.

In company news, Nutanix (NTNX) rose 29% after the cloud enterprise platform company reported a smaller net loss and more revenue than analysts were expecting for its fiscal Q4 ended July 31. The company also is projecting Q1 and FY23 revenue exceeding Wall Street estimates.

Among decliners, Nvidia (NVDA) slid 8% after the chipmaker said its Q3 revenue forecast includes around $400 million in potential sales of its new A100 and H100 integrated circuits in China that could be negatively affected by new rules barring the sale of semiconductors for use by the Chinese or Russian militaries.

GitLab (GTLB) fell 16% after JPMorgan cut its stock rating for the software development platform company and resumed coverage at neutral from overweight previously.

MongoDB (MDB) dropped nearly 26% after the database software firm projected a wider net loss for its current Q3 than analysts are expecting and also issued a revised forecast for a FY23 loss also missing the Wall Street consensus.

