Technology Sector Update for 09/01/2022: NTNX

Technology stocks were lower pre-bell Thursday. The Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK) and the Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (SOXX) were over 1% lower recently.

Nutanix (NTNX) was gaining over 16% in value after it reported a fiscal Q4 loss of $0.17 per diluted share, narrower than its loss of $0.26 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ forecast a non-GAAP loss of $0.38.

Ciena Corporation (CIEN) was retreating by more than 7% after it reported a fiscal Q3 adjusted net income of $0.33 per potential diluted share, down from $0.92 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ forecast $0.34.

Nvidia (NVDA) said the US government has authorized exports, reexports, and in-country transfers necessary for the graphics chip designer to continue developing H100 integrated circuits. Nvidia was down more than 4% recently.

