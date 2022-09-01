Technology Sector Update for 09/01/2022: MDB, GTLB, NVDA

Technology stocks were falling hard again on Thursday, with the SPDR Technology Select Sector ETF (XLK) dropping 1.8% while the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index was sinking 3.5% this afternoon.

In company news, MongoDB (MDB) dropped over 25% after the database software firm projected a wider net loss for its current Q3 than analysts are expecting and also issued a revised forecast for a FY23 loss also missing the Wall Street consensus.

GitLab (GTLB) declined almost 19% after JPMorgan cut its stock rating for the software development platform company in resumed coverage to neutral from overweight previously.

Nvidia (NVDA) declined nearly 11% after the chipmaker late Wednesday said the US government has imposed new license requirements intended to prevent its new A100 and H100 integrated circuits being used by the Chinese or Russian militaries. It also said its Q3 revenue forecast includes around $400 million in potential sales to Chinese customers that could be negatively affected if they do not want to buy alternative products or if US authorities do not exempt those customers from the new rules.

