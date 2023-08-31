Technology Sector Update for 08/31/2023: OKTA, CRM, CIEN, XLK, XSD

Technology stocks were advancing premarket Thursday as the Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLK) was up 0.2% and the SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (XSD) was more than 2% higher recently.

Okta (OKTA) gained nearly 10% after it reported fiscal Q2 non-GAAP earnings of $0.31 per diluted share, swinging from a loss of $0.10 a year earlier. Analysts surveyed by Capital IQ expected non-GAAP earnings of $0.21.

Salesforce (CRM) was more than 6% higher after it reported fiscal Q2 adjusted earnings of $2.12 per diluted share, up from $1.19 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected $1.88.

Ciena (CIEN) climbed more than 10% after it reported fiscal Q3 adjusted earnings of $0.59 per diluted share, up from $0.33 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected $0.51.

