Technology Sector Update for 08/31/2023: CRM, CIEN, OKTA

Tech stocks were higher Thursday afternoon, with the Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLK) adding 0.4% and the Philadelphia Semiconductor index advancing 0.6%.

In company news, Salesforce (CRM) shares were gaining over 3% after it posted impressive Q2 results that included better-than-expected guidance amid an AI-related boom.

Ciena (CIEN) jumped past 15%. The company reported stronger-than-expected fiscal Q3 results amid revenue gains across every geographic region while the networking systems and software company provided a Q4 sales outlook that was in line with analysts' estimates.

Okta (OKTA) shares rose past 13% after multiple analysts raised their respective price targets on the company following its forecast-beating Q2 results and a guidance increase.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.