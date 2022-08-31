Technology Sector Update for 08/31/2022: HPQ,SFET,SNAP

Technology stocks were declining in Wednesday trade, with the SPDR Technology Select Sector ETF (XLK) falling 0.3% while the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index was sliding 1.4% this afternoon.

In company news, HP (HPQ) slid 7% after the computer manufacturer reported a 4.1% year-over-year drop in net revenue for its fiscal Q3, falling to $14.66 billion and missing the analyst consensus expecting $15.63 billion. It also cut its outlook for full-year adjusted per-share earnings, to a new range of $4.02 to $4.12 from $4.24 to $4.38 previously anticipated.

Safe-T Group (SFET) added 4.8% after the Israeli cybersecurity firm reported a non-IFRS net loss of $0.08 per ordinary share for its Q2 ended June 30, unchanged from year-ago levels. Revenue increased 168% year-over-year to $4.8 million.

Snap (SNAP) rose 8.7% after the social media company Wednesday disclosed plans to reduce its global headcount by around 20%, resulting in $110 million to $175 million in pre-tax costs. The company said its Q3 revenue likely rose about 8% over year-ago levels.

