Technology Sector Update for 08/31/2022: HPQ, AMBA, VNET, XLK, SOXX

Technology stocks were climbing premarket Wednesday. The Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK) was 0.7% higher and the Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (SOXX) was up 0.4%.

HP (HPQ) reported late Tuesday fiscal Q3 diluted net earnings of $1.04 per share, up from $1 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected $1.03. HP shares were slipping past 6%.

Ambarella (AMBA) stock was nearly 10% lower after late Tuesday it posted fiscal Q2 adjusted diluted earnings per share of $0.20 for Q2, down from $0.35 a year ago. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected $0.19 per share.

VNET Group (VNET) shares were down more than 1% after it reported late Tuesday a Q2 loss of 2.58 renminbi ($0.36) per diluted American depositary share, reversing a per-ADS profit of 0.24 renminbi a year earlier. Six ordinary shares equal one ADS.

