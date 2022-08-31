Technology
AMBA

Technology Sector Update for 08/31/2022: AMBA,HPQ,SFET,SNAP

Contributor
MT Newswires MTNewswires
Published

Technology stocks extended their declines late in Wednesday trade, with the SPDR Technology Select Sector ETF (XLK) falling 0.5% while the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index was sliding 0.8% this afternoon.

In company news, Ambarella (AMBA) declined almost 20% after the systems-on-a-chip company late Tuesday reported a big drop in non-GAAP Q2 earnings compared with year-ago levels, with adjusted net income falling to $0.20 per share during the three months ended July from $0.35 per share during the year-ago period. Analysts polled by Capital IQ, on average, had been looking for the company earning $0.19 per share, excluding one-time items.

HP (HPQ) slid 7% after the computer manufacturer reported a 4.1% year-over-year drop in net revenue for its fiscal Q3, falling to $14.66 billion and missing the analyst consensus expecting $15.63 billion. It also cut its outlook for full-year adjusted per-share earnings, to a new range of $4.02 to $4.12 from $4.24 to $4.38 previously anticipated.

Among advancers, Safe-T Group (SFET) added 2% after the Israeli cybersecurity firm reported a non-IFRS net loss of $0.08 per ordinary share for its Q2 ended June 30, unchanged from year-ago levels. Revenue increased 168% year-over-year to $4.8 million.

Snap (SNAP) rose 9.4% after the social media company Wednesday disclosed plans to reduce its global headcount by around 20%, resulting in $110 million to $175 million in pre-tax costs. The company said its Q3 revenue likely rose about 8% over year-ago levels.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

AMBAHPQSFETSNAP

Latest Technology Videos

See more videos

MTNewswires

Founded in 1999, MT Newswires (formerly known as Midnight Trader) is a leading provider of original source, multi-asset class, real-time, global financial news and information to most of the largest banks, brokerage firms and professional market data, trading & research applications in North America.

Learn More

More from MTNewswires

Explore Technology

Explore

Most Popular