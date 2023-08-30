Technology Sector Update for 08/30/2023: HPQ, AMBA, MVIS, XLK, XSD

Technology stocks were mixed premarket Wednesday, with the Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLK) slightly advancing and the SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (XSD) down 0.6% recently.

HP (HPQ) was slipping 8% after it reported fiscal Q3 adjusted earnings of $0.86 per diluted share, down from $1.03 a year earlier. The result matched the average estimate of analysts polled by Capital IQ.

Ambarella (AMBA) was shedding over 19% in value after it reported a fiscal Q2 non-GAAP loss of $0.15 per diluted share, compared with EPS of $0.20 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected a loss of $0.18.

MicroVision (MVIS) was up more than 6% after saying it has entered into a $35 million at-the-market equity offering agreement with Craig-Hallum Capital Group.

