Technology Sector Update for 08/30/2023: BIDU, AMBA, NCNO

August 30, 2023 — 01:55 pm EDT

Written by MT Newswires for MTNewswires ->

Tech stocks were higher Wednesday afternoon, with the Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLK) rising 0.7% and the Philadelphia Semiconductor index advancing 0.6%.

In company news, Baidu (BIDU) is expected to obtain approval from China's Cyberspace Administration this week to launch generative AI services for the public, Bloomberg reported. The company's shares rose 3.5%.

Ambarella (AMBA) shares fell past 18% after TD Cowen downgraded the stock to market perform from outperform, and cut its price target to $65 from $90.

nCino (NCNO) shares rose almost 8% after analysts raised their price targets following the company's fiscal Q2 results.

