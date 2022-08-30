Technology Sector Update for 08/30/2022: ROP,PLAB,TATT,OPRA

Technology stocks reduced their Tuesday declines, with the SPDR Technology Select Sector ETF (XLK) falling 1.1% while the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index was sliding 1.4% this afternoon.

In company news, Roper Technologies (ROP) was dropping 0.5% late in Tuesday trading, reversing a 1% morning advance, after the software firm overnight announced its purchase of Frontline Education from private-equity investors Thoma Bravo for $3.73 billion in cash. Roper said the staffing and student management software company likely will boost its revenue by around $370 million next year, adding the deal also includes a tax benefit that will effectively cut the purchase price by $350 million.

Photronics (PLAB) tumbled 23% after the photomask firm projected Q4 net income in a range of $0.44 to $0.52 per share compared with the analyst consensus looking for $0.53 per share.

TAT Technologies (TATT) added 3% on Tuesday after the Israeli aerospace and defense products company reported a Q2 net loss of $0.01 per share, improving on a $0.31 per share loss during the June quarter in 2021.

Opera (OPRA) turned 0.8% lower, reversing an early 12% increase, after the internet browser company reported a 29.3% gain in Q2 revenue over year-ago levels, rising to $77.8 million and beating analyst expectations for $71.8 million. Opera also is projecting Q3 and FY22 revenue exceeding analyst estimates.

