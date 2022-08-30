Technology Sector Update for 08/30/2022: BIDU, TRMB, PLAB, XLK, SOXX

Technology stocks were gaining premarket Tuesday. The Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK) was up 0.64% and the Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (SOXX) was recently climbing past 1%.

Baidu (BIDU) was advancing by more than 3% after it posted Q2 non-GAAP earnings of 15.79 renminbi ($2.36) per diluted American depositary share, up from 15.41 renminbi per ADS a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected non-GAAP earnings of 10.83 renminbi.

Trimble (TRMB) was over 3% higher after saying it agreed to acquire private French technology company Bilberry. The financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Photronics (PLAB) reported fiscal Q3 net income of $0.51 per diluted share, up from $0.45 a year earlier. Three analysts polled by Capital IQ forecast $0.50. Photronics was shedding over 12% in value recently.

