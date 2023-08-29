Technology Sector Update for 08/29/2023: CAMT, ONTO, AOSL, GOOG

Tech stocks were gaining late Tuesday afternoon, with the Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLK) rising 2.1% and the Philadelphia Semiconductor index advancing 2.8%.

In company news, Camtek (CAMT) shares jumped nearly 14% after it said Tuesday it obtained roughly 45 systems orders since the start of this month, reaching about 100 orders since the beginning of July.

Onto Innovation (ONTO) shares climbed more than 13% after the company said it finalized more than $100 million in orders for its Dragonfly G3 inspection system, with deliveries scheduled through Q1 and new orders extending into H2 2024.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (AOSL) launched packaging technology particularly suited to battery applications in smartphones, tablets and ultra-thin notebooks. Its shares rose 3.5%.

Alphabet's (GOOG) Google is set to introduce the general availability of tools powered by artificial intelligence for corporate Gmail accounts for an additional monthly cost of $30 per person, The Wall Street Journal reported. Alphabet shares added 3%.

