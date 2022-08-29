Technology Sector Update for 08/29/2022: NSSC, INDI, ENPH, XLK, SOXX

Technology stocks were retreating pre-bell Monday as the Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK) and the Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (SOXX) were more than 1% lower recently.

NAPCO Security Technologies (NSSC) was 2% higher after it reported fiscal Q4 earnings of $0.20 per diluted share, up from $0.15 per share a year ago. Five analysts polled by Capital IQ expected EPS of $0.11.

indie Semiconductor (INDI) was down more than 2% after it filed a shelf registration statement for the potential sale of up to $300 million of its securities from time to time.

Enphase Energy (ENPH) was down by more than 1% after saying it agreed to acquire German energy Internet-of-things company GreenCom Networks for an undisclosed amount.

