Technology Sector Update for 08/29/2022: LOGI,ITRN,NSSC,ST

Technology stocks trimmed a slim portion of their midday losses, with the SPDR Technology Select Sector ETF (XLK) Monday falling 0.8% while the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index was sliding 1.2% this afternoon.

In company news, Logitech International (LOGI) was rising nearly 1% late in Monday trading amid reports the computer peripherals company will shutter its remaining business in Russia because of continued uncertainty resulting from the country's war in Ukraine. The company in March suspended shipments into Russia and recently concluded "circumstances do not allow for us to continue to do business as before," according to a same-day statement obtained by Reuters.

Ituran Location and Control (ITRN) rose 0.4% after the telematics services firm reported Q2 net income of $0.43 per share, down from $0.44 per share a year ago and trailing the two-analyst mean by $0.04 per share.

Sensata Technologies Holding (ST) was near flat after the electronic sensors company Monday announced plans to redeem all $500 million of its outstanding 4.875% senior notes maturing in 2023 at 100% of their face value.

NAPCO Security Technologies (NSSC) gained 12% after the electronic security products company reported net income of $0.20 per share in Q4, improving on a $0.15 per share profit during the same quarter in 2021 and beating the Capital IQ consensus by $0.09 per share. Net sales increased 22% to $43.2 million, also topping the $39.6 million analyst mean.

