Technology Sector Update for 08/29/2022: ITRN, ST, NSSC

Technology stocks were declining on Monday, with the SPDR Technology Select Sector ETF (XLK) falling 0.9% while the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index was sliding 1.1% this afternoon.

In company news, Ituran Location and Control (ITRN) slid 0.6% after the telematics services firm reported Q2 net income of $0.43 per share, down from $0.44 per share a year ago and trailing the two-analyst mean by $0.04 per share.

Sensata Technologies Holding (ST) climbed 0.2% after the electronic sensors company Monday announced plans to redeem all $500 million of its outstanding 4.875% senior notes maturing in 2023 at 100% of their face value.

NAPCO Security Technologies (NSSC) rose nearly 12% after the electronic security products company reported net income of $0.20 per share in Q4, improving on a $0.15 per share profit during the same quarter in 2021 and beating the Capital IQ consensus by $0.09 per share. Net sales increased 22% to $43.2 million, also topping the $39.6 million analyst mean.

