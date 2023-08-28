Technology Sector Update for 08/28/2023: NCNC, AGIL, JBL, APPF

Tech stocks were rising late Monday afternoon, with the Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLK) adding 0.5% and the Philadelphia Semiconductor index advancing 0.7%.

In company news, Noco-noco (NCNC) slumped more than 20% after the company started trading its shares on the Nasdaq Capital Market on Monday following the completion of its merger with a blank-check firm.

AgileThought (AGIL) shares slumped more than 32%. The company on Monday filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection.

Jabil (JBL) shares rose more than 8% after the company said over the weekend it has entered into a preliminary agreement with BYD Electronic to sell its Mobility business in a potential deal expected to be valued at about $2.2 billion.

AppFolio (APPF) shares rose 5.3% after William Blair upgraded the stock to outperform from market perform.

