Technology Sector Update for 08/28/2023: JBL, GRMN, GB

Technology stocks were up pre-bell Monday. The Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK) was up 0.7%, and the Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (SOXX) rose 0.7%.

In company news, Jabil (JBL) advanced 5.4%, after agreeing to potentially sell its mobility business to a unit of Chinese automaker BYD in a deal expected to be worth roughly 15.8 billion Chinese renminbi ($2.2 billion)

Garmin (GRMN) was up 1.6%, after saying its Instinct 2 Solar and Forerunner 55 smartwatches were selected to evaluate the physical fitness of US Space Force Guardians through the Continuous Fitness Assessment project.

Global Blue (GB) advanced 3.1%. On Wednesday, the company reported fiscal Q1 earnings of $0.04 euros ($0.04) per diluted share, swinging from a loss of 0.08 euros a year earlier.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.