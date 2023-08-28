Technology Sector Update for 08/28/2023: AGIL, APPF, JBL

Tech stocks were rising Monday afternoon with the Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLK) adding 0.9% and the Philadelphia Semiconductor index advancing 1.2%.

In company news, AgileThought (AGIL) shares slumped almost 32%. The company on Monday filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in a Delaware court.

Jabil (JBL) shares rose past 9% after the company said Sunday it has entered into a preliminary agreement with BYD Electronic to sell its Mobility business in a potential deal expected to be valued at about $2.2 billion.

AppFolio (APPF) shares rose 4.3% after William Blair upgraded the stock to outperform from market perform.

