Technology Sector Update for 08/26/2022: WDAY, AFRM, DELL, XLK, SOXX

Technology stocks were leaning lower premarket Friday. The Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK) was rising by 0.21% and the Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (SOXX) was down 0.41% recently.

Workday (WDAY) was climbing past 9% even after it reported fiscal Q2 adjusted earnings of $0.83 per diluted share, down from $1.23 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ forecast $0.80.

Affirm Holdings (AFRM) was over 9% lower after it reported a fiscal Q4 loss of $0.65 per share, compared with a loss of $0.46 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected a loss of $0.57.

Dell Technologies (DELL) posted fiscal Q2 non-GAAP diluted EPS of $1.68, up from $1.48 per share a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ $1.64 per share. Dell Technologies was down more than 4% recently.

