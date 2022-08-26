Technology Sector Update for 08/26/2022: OTEX,OTEX.TO,MFGP,DELL,AVCT

Technology stocks were falling hard on Friday, with the SPDR Technology Select Sector ETF (XLK) sinking 3.2% while the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index was sliding 4.5% this afternoon.

In company news, Open Text (OTEX) declined nearly 13% after the Canadian data management firm late Thursday announced plans to acquire enterprise software company Micro Focus (MFGP) for 5.32 British pounds ($6.28) per share, or roughly double Thursday's closing price. Micro Focus shares were almost 94% higher this afternoon.

Dell Technologies (DELL) fell almost 12% after the computer equipment manufacturer reported a 9.2% year-over-year increase in revenue for its fiscal Q2 ended July 29, rising to $26.43 billion but trailing the Capital IQ consensus looking for $26.47 billion.

American Virtual Cloud Technologies (AVCT) raced more than 16% higher after saying late on Thursday that it has started a strategic review to explore the potential sale of selected assets or the entire business. The cloud communications and collaboration company also announced several executive and board changes, including board member Kevin Keough becoming CEO, succeeding Darrell Mays, who will continue as executive board vice chairman.

