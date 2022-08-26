Technology Sector Update for 08/26/2022: DOMO,OTEX,OTEX.TO,MFGP,DELL,AVCT

Technology stocks added to their Friday freefall, with the SPDR Technology Select Sector ETF (XLK) sinking 4.2% and the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index sliding 5.6% this afternoon.

In company news, Domo (DOMO) dropped nearly 28% after the business intelligence company reported a 20.2% revenue increase over year-ago levels, rising to $75.5 million during the three months ended July 31 but still lagging the Capital IQ consensus expecting $79.8 million in Q2 revenue. Domo also is projecting revenue for the current quarter and for its FY23 ending in January trailing analyst estimates.

Open Text (OTEX) declined nearly 15% after the Canadian data management firm late Thursday announced plans to acquire enterprise software company Micro Focus (MFGP) for 5.32 British pounds ($6.28) per share, or roughly double Thursday's closing price. Micro Focus shares were almost 94% higher this afternoon.

Dell Technologies (DELL) fell almost 14% after the computer equipment manufacturer reported a 9.2% year-over-year increase in revenue for its fiscal Q2 ended July 29, rising to $26.43 billion but trailing the Capital IQ consensus looking for $26.47 billion.

American Virtual Cloud Technologies (AVCT) climbed 7.4% after saying late on Thursday that it has started a strategic review to explore the potential sale of selected assets or the entire business. The cloud communications and collaboration company also announced several executive and board changes, including board member Kevin Keough becoming CEO, succeeding Darrell Mays, who will continue as executive board vice chairman.

