Technology Sector Update for 08/25/2023: UI, MRVL, DOMO, XLK, XSD

Technology stocks were advancing pre-bell Friday as the Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLK) was up 0.2% and the SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (XSD) was almost 5% higher.

Ubiquiti (UI) was climbing past 5% after it reported fiscal Q4 adjusted earnings of $1.73 per diluted share, up from $1.54 a year earlier. A sole analyst polled by Capital IQ expected $1.80.

Marvell Technology (MRVL) was declining by more than 4% after it reported fiscal Q2 non-GAAP diluted earnings of $0.33, down from $0.57 a year earlier. Analysts surveyed by Capital IQ expected $0.32.

Domo (DOMO) was shedding over 35% after saying it expects a fiscal Q3 adjusted loss of $0.10 to $0.14 per share. Four analysts polled by Capital IQ expect a loss of $0.06.

