Technology Sector Update for 08/25/2023: DOMO, BB, MRVL, WB

August 25, 2023 — 03:39 pm EDT

Tech stocks were advancing late Friday afternoon with the Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLK) rising 1.2% and the Philadelphia Semiconductor index adding 0.7%.

In company news, Domo's (DOMO) shares slumped 39% after the company lowered fiscal 2024 guidance.

BlackBerry (BB), which has been reviewing strategic alternatives, might get a potential offer from Veritas Capital, Bloomberg reported Friday. BlackBerry shares jumped 17%.

Marvell Technology (MRVL) shares fell 6.2% after Morningstar downgraded the stock to hold from buy. On Thursday, Marvell reported lower fiscal Q2 non-GAAP diluted earnings and revenue.

Weibo (WB) slumped 8.7% as Benchmark Capital downgraded the stock after the Chinese social-media company reported a decline in Q2 revenue.

