Technology Sector Update for 08/25/2023: BB, MRVL, WB

Tech stocks were mixed Friday afternoon with the Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLK) rising 0.5% and the Philadelphia Semiconductor index falling 0.4%.

In company news, BlackBerry (BB), which has been reviewing strategic alternatives, might get a potential offer from Veritas Capital, Bloomberg reported Friday. BlackBerry shares jumped 16%.

Marvell Technology (MRVL) shares fell 7.5% after Morningstar downgraded the stock to hold from buy. On Thursday, Marvell reported lower fiscal Q2 non-GAAP diluted earnings and revenue.

Weibo (WB) shares fell 9.7% as Benchmark Capital downgraded the stock after the Chinese social-media company reported a decline in Q2 revenue.

