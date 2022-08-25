Technology Sector Update for 08/25/2022: XLK, MOB, SNOW, SPLK

Technology stocks retained strength in late Thursday trading, with the SPDR Technology Select Sector ETF (XLK) rising 1.1% and the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index jumping 3%.

In company news, Mobilicom (MOB) surged 25% in its Nasdaq trading debut on Thursday following an underwritten initial public offering of about 2.9 million units, each consisting of one American depositary share and one warrant to buy one ADS, for gross proceeds of about $11.8 million.

Snowflake (SNOW) jumped 23% after reporting fiscal Q2 revenue late Wednesday of $497.2 million, rising from $272.2 million a year earlier to exceed the consensus analyst estimate of $467.3 million. However, the company's quarterly net loss widened to $0.70 per diluted share from $0.64 a year earlier.

Splunk (SPLK) shed nearly 12% even after reporting fiscal Q2 non-GAAP earnings late Wednesday of $0.09 per share, swinging from a loss of $0.62 a year earlier and outperforming the Capital IQ-compiled analyst consensus calling for a loss of $0.35 per share.

