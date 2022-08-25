Technology
Technology Sector Update for 08/25/2022: SNOW,NTAP,SSTK

Technology stocks were drifting away from their earlier highs in recent trade, with the SPDR Technology Select Sector ETF (XLK) rising 0.7% although the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index still was posting a 2.6% advance this afternoon.

In company news, Snowflake (SNOW) sped to a 20% gain after overnight reporting an 83% increase in its fiscal Q2 revenue over year-ago levels, reaching $497.2 million and exceeding the Capital IQ consensus expecting $467.3 million in revenue at the data analytics company during the three months ended July 31.

NetApp (NTAP) added 7.1% after the data-services company reported non-GAAP net income of $1.20 per share for its fiscal Q1 ended July 29, improving on a $1.15 profit a year ago and beating the Capital IQ consensus by $0.10. Revenue grew 8.9% over the year-ago period to $1.59 billion, also topping the $1.55 billion Street view.

Shutterstock (SSTK) rose 3.7% after Redburn Thursday began coverage of the image-services company with a buy stock rating.

