Technology
SNOW

Technology Sector Update for 08/25/2022: SNOW, CRM, NVDA, XLK, SOXX

Contributor
MT Newswires MTNewswires
Published

Technology stocks were mixed pre-bell Thursday. The Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK) was up 0.26% and the Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (SOXX) was slipping by 0.04% recently.

Snowflake (SNOW) reported a fiscal Q2 net loss of $0.70 per diluted share, compared with a loss of $0.64 per share a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected a GAAP loss of $0.58 per share. Snowflake was recently gaining almost 20% in value.

Salesforce (CRM) was over 7% lower after it reported fiscal Q2 adjusted diluted earnings of $1.19, down from $1.48 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected $1.03.

NVIDIA (NVDA) was slipping past 2% after it reported Q2 non-GAAP earnings of $0.51 per diluted share, down from $1.04 a year ago. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected $0.52.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

SNOWCRMNVDAXLKSOXX

Latest Technology Videos

See more videos

MTNewswires

Founded in 1999, MT Newswires (formerly known as Midnight Trader) is a leading provider of original source, multi-asset class, real-time, global financial news and information to most of the largest banks, brokerage firms and professional market data, trading & research applications in North America.

Learn More

More from MTNewswires

Explore Technology

Explore

Most Popular