Technology Sector Update for 08/25/2022: SNOW, CRM, NVDA, XLK, SOXX

Technology stocks were mixed pre-bell Thursday. The Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK) was up 0.26% and the Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (SOXX) was slipping by 0.04% recently.

Snowflake (SNOW) reported a fiscal Q2 net loss of $0.70 per diluted share, compared with a loss of $0.64 per share a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected a GAAP loss of $0.58 per share. Snowflake was recently gaining almost 20% in value.

Salesforce (CRM) was over 7% lower after it reported fiscal Q2 adjusted diluted earnings of $1.19, down from $1.48 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected $1.03.

NVIDIA (NVDA) was slipping past 2% after it reported Q2 non-GAAP earnings of $0.51 per diluted share, down from $1.04 a year ago. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected $0.52.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.