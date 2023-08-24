Technology Sector Update for 08/24/2023: NVDA, TSLA, OSIS

Tech stocks were lower Thursday afternoon, with the Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLK) decreasing 1.4% and the Philadelphia Semiconductor index falling 2.2%.

In company news, Nvidia (NVDA), which reported forecast-beating Q2 results late Wednesday, was up 3.2%, but off its session high of over 10% in premarket trading.

OSI Systems (OSIS) shares jumped almost 12% after the company reported higher fiscal Q4 adjusted earnings and revenue.

Tesla (TSLA) investors who were negatively affected by Chief Executive Elon Musk's August 2018 tweet about taking the company private could receive a payout soon from a fund under Musk's settlement deal with the US Securities and Exchange Commission, Reuters reported Thursday. Tesla shares were down 1.4%.

