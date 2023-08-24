Technology Sector Update for 08/24/2023: NVDA, ADSK, SPLK, XLK, XSD

Technology stocks were rallying pre-bell Thursday as the Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLK) was 1.1% higher and the SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (XSD) was recently climbing by 1.2%.

Nvidia (NVDA) gained more than 6% after it reported fiscal Q2 non-GAAP earnings of $2.70 per share, up from $0.51 a year earlier. Analysts surveyed by Capital IQ expected $2.09 per share.

Autodesk (ADSK) was nearly 7% higher after it reported fiscal Q2 non-GAAP diluted earnings of $1.91 per share, up from $1.65 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected $1.73 normalized.

Splunk (SPLK) was climbing past 13% after it reported fiscal Q2 non-GAAP earnings of $0.71 per diluted share, up from $0.09 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected $0.45.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.