Technology Sector Update for 08/24/2023: BLZE, NVDA, OSIS, TSLA

Tech stocks were lower late Thursday afternoon, with the Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLK) decreasing 1.9% and the Philadelphia Semiconductor index falling 3%.

In corporate news, Backblaze (BLZE) shares jumped more than 20%. The company raised the mid-point of its 2023 revenue and adjusted EBITDA guidance due to price increases and updates across computer backup and cloud storage products. It also reiterated Q3 revenue and adjusted EBITDA guidance.

Nvidia (NVDA), which reported forecast-beating Q2 results late Wednesday, was up 0.6%, off its session high of over 10% in premarket trading.

OSI Systems (OSIS) shares jumped 14% after the company reported higher fiscal Q4 adjusted earnings and revenue.

Tesla (TSLA) investors who were negatively affected by Chief Executive Elon Musk's August 2018 tweet about taking the company private could receive a payout soon from a fund under Musk's settlement deal with the US Securities and Exchange Commission, Reuters reported Thursday. Tesla shares were down 2.6%.

