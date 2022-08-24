Technology Sector Update for 08/24/2022: STM,ENVR,LAZR,INTU

Technology stocks were slightly higher Wednesday afternoon, with the SPDR Technology Select Sector ETF (XLK) rising 0.3% and the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index climbing 0.2%.

In company news, STMicroelectronics (STM) was edging 0.5% higher late in Wednesday trading, easing from a 1.1% midday advance, after the chipmaker and BASF subsidiary trinamiX said they would be demonstrating their face-authentication technology for smartphones at an industry conference early next month. The new system, which will debut at the IRA 2022 conference in Berlin starting Sept. 2, also differentiates between the skin and other materials and can recognize fake presentations like photos, masks and deep fakes, the companies said.

Enovix (ENVX) rose 16% after Cowen nearly doubled its price target for the lithium-ion batteries company by $17 to $36 a share and reiterated its outperform rating for the stock.

Luminar Technologies (LAZR) added 6.5% after saying Daniel Tempesta, the chief financial officer at Microsoft's (MSFT) Nuance Communications artificial-intelligence subsidiary, joined its board of directors late last week. Tempesta previously was the chief accounting officer at Teradyne (TER) and began his career at PricewaterhouseCoopers, the automotive sensors company said in a regulatory filing on Wednesday.

Intuit (INTU) climbed 3.7% after the business software firm reported non-GAAP Q4 net income of $1.10 per share, down from $1.97 per share during the same quarter last year but still exceeding the Capital IQ consensus by $0.12 per share. Revenue for the quarter also topped analyst estimates and the company increased its quarterly dividend by nearly 15% to $0.78 per share.

