Technology Sector Update for 08/24/2022: INTU, IIVI, AKTS, XLK, SOXX

Technology stocks were advancing pre-bell Wednesday. The Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK) was up 0.06% and the Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (SOXX) was climbing by 0.4% recently.

Intuit (INTU) reported fiscal Q4 non-GAAP earnings of $1.10 per share, down from $1.97 per share a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ estimated $0.98 per share. Intuit was recently gaining nearly 6% in value.

II-VI (IIVI) was climbing past 5% after it reported fiscal Q4 adjusted earnings of $0.98 per diluted share, up from $0.88 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ forecast $0.94.

Akoustis Technologies (AKTS) was up more nearly 7% after saying it received a development order for two new XBAW driven diplexers from a "Fortune 100 internet company."

