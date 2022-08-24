Technology
INTU

Technology Sector Update for 08/24/2022: INTU, IIVI, AKTS, XLK, SOXX

Contributor
MT Newswires MTNewswires
Published

Technology stocks were advancing pre-bell Wednesday. The Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK) was up 0.06% and the Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (SOXX) was climbing by 0.4% recently.

Intuit (INTU) reported fiscal Q4 non-GAAP earnings of $1.10 per share, down from $1.97 per share a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ estimated $0.98 per share. Intuit was recently gaining nearly 6% in value.

II-VI (IIVI) was climbing past 5% after it reported fiscal Q4 adjusted earnings of $0.98 per diluted share, up from $0.88 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ forecast $0.94.

Akoustis Technologies (AKTS) was up more nearly 7% after saying it received a development order for two new XBAW driven diplexers from a "Fortune 100 internet company."

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

INTUIIVIAKTSXLKSOXX

Latest Technology Videos

See more videos

MTNewswires

Founded in 1999, MT Newswires (formerly known as Midnight Trader) is a leading provider of original source, multi-asset class, real-time, global financial news and information to most of the largest banks, brokerage firms and professional market data, trading & research applications in North America.

Learn More

More from MTNewswires

Explore Technology

Explore

Most Popular