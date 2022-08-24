Technology Sector Update for 08/24/2022: ENVX, LAZR, INTU

Technology stocks were little changed on Wednesday, with the SPDR Technology Select Sector ETF (XLK) down less than 0.1% while the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index was sliding 0.5% this afternoon.

In company news, Enovix (ENVX) rose over 13% after Cowen nearly doubled its price target for the lithium-ion batteries company by $17 to $36 a share and reiterated its outperform rating for the stock.

Luminar Technologies (LAZR) added 5.1% after saying Daniel Tempesta, the chief financial officer at Microsoft's (MSFT) Nuance Communications artificial-intelligence subsidiary, joined its board of directors late last week. Tempesta previously was the chief accounting officer at Teradyne (TER) and began his career at PricewaterhouseCoopers, the automotive sensors company said in a regulatory filing on Wednesday.

Intuit (INTU) climbed 4.5% after the business software firm reported non-GAAP Q4 net income of $1.10 per share, down from $1.97 per share during the same quarter last year but still exceeding the Capital IQ consensus by $0.12 per share. Revenue for the quarter also topped analyst estimates and company increased its quarterly dividend by nearly 15% to $0.78 per share.

