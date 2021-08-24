Technology
PANW

Technology Sector Update for 08/24/2021: PANW, CRWD, BIDU, XLK, SOXX

Contributor
MT Newswires MTNewswires
Published

Technology stocks were declining in pre-bell trading Tuesday as the Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK) was 0.01% lower while the Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (SOXX) was down by 0.05%.

Palo Alto Networks (PANW) was up more than 11% in value after posting a fiscal Q4 diluted non-GAAP net income per share of $1.60, up from $1.48 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ projected $1.44.

CrowdStrike Holdings (CRWD) was advancing by more than 4% as the company is set to join the NASDAQ-100 Index, the NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index, and the NASDAQ-100 Technology Index before market opens on Aug. 26.

Baidu (BIDU) was climbing past 4% as it reported the closing of Xiaodu Technology's Series B financing at a $5.1 billion post-money valuation. Baidu continues to be a "super majority" shareholder after the transaction, the Chinese internet company said.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

PANW CRWD BIDU XLK SOXX

Latest Technology Videos

    See more videos

    MTNewswires

    Founded in 1999, MT Newswires (formerly known as Midnight Trader) is a leading provider of original source, multi-asset class, real-time, global financial news and information to most of the largest banks, brokerage firms and professional market data, trading & research applications in North America.

    Learn More

    More from MTNewswires

    Explore Technology

    Explore

    Most Popular