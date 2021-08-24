Technology Sector Update for 08/24/2021: PANW, CRWD, BIDU, XLK, SOXX

Technology stocks were declining in pre-bell trading Tuesday as the Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK) was 0.01% lower while the Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (SOXX) was down by 0.05%.

Palo Alto Networks (PANW) was up more than 11% in value after posting a fiscal Q4 diluted non-GAAP net income per share of $1.60, up from $1.48 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ projected $1.44.

CrowdStrike Holdings (CRWD) was advancing by more than 4% as the company is set to join the NASDAQ-100 Index, the NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index, and the NASDAQ-100 Technology Index before market opens on Aug. 26.

Baidu (BIDU) was climbing past 4% as it reported the closing of Xiaodu Technology's Series B financing at a $5.1 billion post-money valuation. Baidu continues to be a "super majority" shareholder after the transaction, the Chinese internet company said.

