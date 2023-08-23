News & Insights

Technology
NVDA

Technology Sector Update for 08/23/2023: NVDA, MSFT, QCOM, VCIG

August 23, 2023 — 02:00 pm EDT

Written by MT Newswires for MTNewswires ->

Tech stocks were higher Wednesday afternoon, with the Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLK) rising 2% and the Philadelphia Semiconductor index adding 1.9%.

In company news, Nvidia (NVDA) shares were rising 3% ahead of its fiscal Q2 results after the bell later in the day.

VCI Global (VCIG) shares soared nearly 136% after the company unveiled Wednesday a partnership between its V Galactech unit and Microsoft's (MSFT) Azure OpenAI platform.

The US Federal Trade Commission is expected to investigate Qualcomm's (QCOM) proposed acquisition of Autotalks, an Israeli chipmaker focused on auto safety, Politico reported late Tuesday. Qualcomm shares were up 1.3%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Technology
MTNewswires
Founded in 1999, MT Newswires (formerly known as Midnight Trader) is a leading provider of original source, multi-asset class, real-time, global financial news and information to most of the largest banks, brokerage firms and professional market data, trading & research applications in North America.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

NVDA
MSFT
QCOM
VCIG

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.