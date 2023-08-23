News & Insights

Technology
LMT

Technology Sector Update for 08/23/2023: LMT, NVDA, MSFT, VCIG, QCOM

August 23, 2023 — 03:42 pm EDT

Written by MT Newswires for MTNewswires ->

Tech stocks were higher late Wednesday afternoon with the Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLK) rising 2% and the Philadelphia Semiconductor index adding 2.4%.

In company news, the US State Department approved a possible $500 million sale of infrared search and track systems for F-16 fighter planes and other equipment to Taiwan with Lockheed Martin (LMT) as the principal contractor, Reuters reported Wednesday. Lockheed Martin shares rose 0.1%.

Nvidia (NVDA) shares were rising 3.3% before fiscal Q2 results after the close of regular trading.

VCI Global (VCIG) shares soared 85% after the company unveiled Wednesday a partnership between its V Galactech unit and Microsoft's (MSFT) Azure OpenAI platform.

The US Federal Trade Commission is expected to investigate Qualcomm's (QCOM) proposed acquisition of Autotalks, an Israeli chipmaker focused on auto safety, Politico reported late Tuesday. Qualcomm shares were up 1.7%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Technology
MTNewswires
Founded in 1999, MT Newswires (formerly known as Midnight Trader) is a leading provider of original source, multi-asset class, real-time, global financial news and information to most of the largest banks, brokerage firms and professional market data, trading & research applications in North America.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

LMT
NVDA
MSFT
VCIG
QCOM

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.