Technology Sector Update for 08/23/2023: ADI, GRAB, WKEY, XLK, XSD

Technology stocks were mixed premarket Wednesday as the Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLK) was 0.4% higher while the SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (XSD) was recently down 0.4%.

Analog Devices (ADI) was slipping past 4% after it reported fiscal Q3 adjusted earnings of $2.49 per diluted share, down from $2.52 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected $2.52.

Grab Holdings (GRAB) was up more than 6% after it reported a Q2 loss of $0.03 per diluted share, narrowing from a loss of $0.15 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected a loss of $0.06.

WISeKey International Holding (WKEY) was gaining over 8% in value after saying its WISe.ART unit has launched a new authentication system for non-fungible tokens to deal with counterfeit and illegal sales.

