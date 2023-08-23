News & Insights

Technology
ADI

Technology Sector Update for 08/23/2023: ADI, GRAB, WKEY, XLK, XSD

August 23, 2023 — 09:14 am EDT

Written by MT Newswires for MTNewswires ->

Technology stocks were mixed premarket Wednesday as the Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLK) was 0.4% higher while the SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (XSD) was recently down 0.4%.

Analog Devices (ADI) was slipping past 4% after it reported fiscal Q3 adjusted earnings of $2.49 per diluted share, down from $2.52 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected $2.52.

Grab Holdings (GRAB) was up more than 6% after it reported a Q2 loss of $0.03 per diluted share, narrowing from a loss of $0.15 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected a loss of $0.06.

WISeKey International Holding (WKEY) was gaining over 8% in value after saying its WISe.ART unit has launched a new authentication system for non-fungible tokens to deal with counterfeit and illegal sales.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Technology
MTNewswires
Founded in 1999, MT Newswires (formerly known as Midnight Trader) is a leading provider of original source, multi-asset class, real-time, global financial news and information to most of the largest banks, brokerage firms and professional market data, trading & research applications in North America.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

ADI
GRAB
WKEY
XLK
XSD

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.