Technology Sector Update for 08/23/2022: ZM, MRIN, PANW, XLK, SOXX

Technology stocks were declining premarket Tuesday. The Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK) was 0.24% lower and the Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (SOXX) was down 0.35% recently.

Zoom Video Communications (ZM) was 12% lower after it reported fiscal Q2 non-GAAP diluted earnings of $1.05, down from $1.36 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected $0.93.

Marin Software (MRIN) was rallying past 25% after saying it has added support for social-media app Snapchat on its MarinOne cross-channel advertisement optimization platform.

Palo Alto Networks (PANW) was gaining over 10% in value after it reported a fiscal Q4 adjusted net income of $2.39 per share, up from $1.60 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ projected $2.28.

