Technology Sector Update for 08/23/2022: TWTR,NRDY,PANW,ZM

Technology stocks have turned narrowly lower, swinging between small gains and losses this afternoon. At last look, the SPDR Technology Select Sector ETF (XLK) was slipping less than 0.1% while the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index was gaining 1.0% in late trade.

In company news, Twitter (TWTR) slid 7.2% following a Washington Post report, citing a whistleblower complaint by the company's former security chief, accusing the social media platform of "extreme, egregious deficiencies" in its defense against hackers as well as half-hearted efforts to fight spam accounts. The complaint - filed last month with the Securities and Exchange Commission, the US Department of Justice and the Federal Trade Commission - by former head of security Peiter Zatko, also may bolster claims by Elon Musk that Twitter executives withheld key data while he was negotiating to buy the company.

Zoom Video Communications (ZM) plunged over 16% after late Monday projecting non-GAAP net income and sales for its current Q3 ending Oct. 31 and its FY23 lagging Wall Street forecasts. Q2 revenue increased 7.8% year-over-year to $1.10 billion, also missing the $1.12 billion Street view.

Among gainers, Palo Alto Networks (PANW) raced more than 12% higher after the cybersecurity firm late Monday reported improved results for its fiscal Q4 ended July 31 exceeding Wall Street estimates and also projected above-consensus adjusted FY23 earnings in addition to declaring a three-for-one split of its stock, with investors next month set to receive two more shares for each share they own on Sept. 6. The company also increased its stock buyback authorization by another $915 million, making $1 billion available for share repurchases through the end of 2023.

Nerdy (NRDY) surged 25% after a late-morning regulatory filing showed CEO Charles Cohn bought 5 million of the education software firm's shares at $3.50 apiece through his Rarefied Air Capital investment vehicle. Cohn indirectly owns more 10.2 million shares through Rarefied Air and two family trusts in addition to his direct stake of 9.26 million shares.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.