Technology Sector Update for 08/23/2022: NRDY, PANW, ZM

Technology stocks have turned narrowly higher, reversing earlier declines. At last look, the SPDR Technology Select Sector ETF (XLK) was climbing 0.1% while the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index was gaining 1.1% this afternoon.

In company news, Nerdy (NRDY) was racing almost 38% higher after a late-morning regulatory filing showed CEO Charles Cohn bought 5 million of the education software firm's shares at $3.50 apiece through his Rarefied Air Capital investment vehicle. Cohn indirectly owns more 10.2 million shares through Rarefied Air and two family trusts in addition to his direct stake of 9.26 million shares.

Palo Alto Networks (PANW) raced nearly 12% higher after the cybersecurity firm late Monday reported improved results for its fiscal Q4 ended July 31 exceeding Wall Street estimates and also projected above-consensus adjusted FY23 earnings in addition to declaring a three-for-one split of its stock, with investors next month set to receive two more shares for each share they own on Sept. 6. The company also increased its stock buyback authorization by another $915 million, making $1 billion available for share repurchases through the end of 2023.

Zoom Video Communications (ZM) plunged over 14% after late Monday projecting non-GAAP net income and sales for its current Q3 ending Oct. 31 and its FY23 lagging Wall Street forecasts. Q2 revenue increased 7.8% year-over-year to $1.10 billion, also missing the $1.12 billion Street view.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.