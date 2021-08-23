Technology Sector Update for 08/23/2021: UBER, MXIM, ADI, ESTC, XLK, SOXX

Technology stocks were climbing premarket Monday. The Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK) was up 0.28% and the Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (SOXX) was recently gaining 0.92% in value.

Certain selling stockholders of Uber (UBER) are offering for resale nearly 25.3 million shares of the company's common stock, according to a regulatory filing. Uber was down more than 3% in recent trading.

Maxim Integrated Products (MXIM) was over 4% higher after the company and Analog Devices (ADI) said they have received antitrust clearance from China's state administration for market regulation for Analog Devices' previously announced acquisition of Maxim. Analog Devices was recently gaining more than 2% in value.

Elastic (ESTC) was climbing past 2% after saying it has agreed to acquire build.security, a policy definition and enforcement platform, for an undisclosed amount.

