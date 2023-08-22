Technology Sector Update for 08/22/2023: HKD, FN, MSFT, ATVI

Tech stocks were lower Tuesday afternoon, with the Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLK) decreasing 0.2% and the Philadelphia Semiconductor index shedding 1%.

In corporate news, AMTD Digital (HKD) shares jumped 25% after the company said its board approved a new program for the repurchase of up to $30 million of its American depositary shares or ordinary shares through Dec. 29.

Fabrinet (FN) shares rose past 29%. The company exceeded earnings and revenue expectations in fiscal Q4 after the weakness in its telecom unit was offset by the strength of its datacom business, B. Riley Securities said in a note.

Microsoft (MSFT) restructured its deal to acquire Activision Blizzard (ATVI) and submitted the new proposal to the UK's Competition and Markets Authority, which launched a fresh phase 1 investigation after blocking the original deal, the regulator said Tuesday. Microsoft shares were up 0.4% and Activision was rising 1%.

