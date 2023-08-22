Technology Sector Update for 08/22/2023: FORG, MSFT, ATVI, FN, HKD

Tech stocks were declining late Tuesday afternoon, with the Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLK) shedding 0.3% and the Philadelphia Semiconductor index down 1.1%.

In corporate news, ForgeRock (FORG) shares jumped 6.1%. The company's $2.3 billion acquisition by Thoma Bravo will be completed this week after the Justice Department declined to challenge the deal, Bloomberg reported Tuesday.

AMTD Digital (HKD) shares jumped 32% after the company said its board approved a new program for the repurchase of up to $30 million of its American depositary shares or ordinary shares through Dec. 29.

Fabrinet (FN) shares rose 32%. The company exceeded earnings and revenue expectations in fiscal Q4 after the weakness in its telecom unit was offset by the strength of its datacom business, B. Riley Securities said in a note.

Microsoft (MSFT) restructured its deal to acquire Activision Blizzard (ATVI) and submitted the new proposal to the UK's Competition and Markets Authority, which launched a fresh phase 1 investigation after blocking the original deal, the regulator said Tuesday. Microsoft shares fell 0.1%, and Activision climbed 1%.

