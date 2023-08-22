Technology Sector Update for 08/22/2023: BIDU, GDS, IQ, XSD, XLK

Technology stocks were advancing pre-bell Tuesday as the SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (XSD) was up 0.2% and the Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLK) was 0.8% higher recently.

Baidu (BIDU) was climbing past 3.5% after it reported Q2 non-GAAP earnings of 22.55 renminbi ($3.11) per American depositary share, up from 15.79 renminbi a year earlier. Analysts surveyed by Capital IQ expected 16.92 renminbi.

GDS Holdings (GDS) was up nearly 8% after it reported a Q2 loss of 0.16 renminbi ($0.02) per diluted ordinary share, narrowing from a loss of 0.27 renminbi a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected a loss of 0.28 renminbi.

iQIYI (IQ) was nearly 2% higher after it reported Q2 non-GAAP earnings of 0.61 renminbi ($0.08) per diluted American depositary share, up from 0.10 renminbi a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected 0.51 renminbi.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.