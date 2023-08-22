News & Insights

Technology Sector Update for 08/22/2023: BIDU, GDS, IQ, XSD, XLK

August 22, 2023 — 09:10 am EDT

Technology stocks were advancing pre-bell Tuesday as the SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (XSD) was up 0.2% and the Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLK) was 0.8% higher recently.

Baidu (BIDU) was climbing past 3.5% after it reported Q2 non-GAAP earnings of 22.55 renminbi ($3.11) per American depositary share, up from 15.79 renminbi a year earlier. Analysts surveyed by Capital IQ expected 16.92 renminbi.

GDS Holdings (GDS) was up nearly 8% after it reported a Q2 loss of 0.16 renminbi ($0.02) per diluted ordinary share, narrowing from a loss of 0.27 renminbi a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected a loss of 0.28 renminbi.

iQIYI (IQ) was nearly 2% higher after it reported Q2 non-GAAP earnings of 0.61 renminbi ($0.08) per diluted American depositary share, up from 0.10 renminbi a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected 0.51 renminbi.

