Technology Sector Update for 08/22/2022: WDAY,WYY,AVGO,FORG

Technology stocks extended their Monday declines, with the SPDR Technology Select Sector ETF (XLK) falling 2.9% while the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index was sliding 3.8% this afternoon.

In company news, Workday (WDAY) fell 4.4% after BofA Securities cut its price target for the enterprise software company by $10 to $200 a share after talks with roughly a dozen of its systems integrator partners suggest Workday's new business pipeline is slowing. The BofA analysts also reiterated their buy rating for the company's stock.

WidePoint (WYY) was sinking 6.4% on Monday, reversing a small initial gain, after announcing a new contract to provide infrastructure support, monitoring and related services valued at more than $616,700 per year from an unidentified sports marketing and media company.

Broadcom (AVGO) declined 3.6%. The chipmaker Monday said it was partnering with Chinese entertainment and technology conglomerate Tencent to commercialize a co-packaged optics network switch using Broadcom's StrataXGS Tomahawk 4 switch chip, while Tencent will develop hardware and software for field deployment for the 25.6-terabytes-per-second device.

ForgeRock (FORG) turned nearly 1% lower, reversing a midday advance, after the digital identity company Monday announced a new strategic partnership with privately held Secret Double Octopus to extend ForgeRock's passwordless and multi-factor authentication capabilities for business customers. Financial terms were not disclosed.

