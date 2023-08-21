News & Insights

Technology Sector Update for 08/21/2023: S, PANW, NSSC, APPF

August 21, 2023 — 03:51 pm EDT

Tech stocks were higher late Monday afternoon, with the Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLK) gaining 2% and the Philadelphia Semiconductor index adding 2.9%.

In corporate news, SentinelOne (S) shares jumped nearly 17%. The company has been exploring options that may include a sale, Reuters reported Monday, citing unnamed people familiar with the matter.

Palo Alto Networks (PANW) shares jumped past 15% after the company reported Friday higher fiscal Q4 adjusted earnings and revenue. Deutsche Bank raised Palo Alto Networks' price target to $270 from $225 while maintaining its buy rating.

AppFolio's (APPF) shares gained more than 11% after Stephens upgraded the stock to overweight from equal weight and raised its price target to $212 from $184.

Napco Security Technologies (NSSC) shares slumped past 44% after analysts including B. Riley Securities, William Blair, and Lake Street Capital cut their ratings on the company after it restated results for the first three quarters of fiscal 2023 because of accounting errors.

