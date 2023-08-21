Technology Sector Update for 08/21/2023: PANW, VMW, AVGO, NNDM, XLK, XSD

Technology stocks were advancing premarket Monday with the Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLK) recently up 0.4% and the SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (XSD) 0.2% higher.

Palo Alto Networks (PANW) was gaining over 12% in value after it reported a fiscal Q4 non-GAAP net income of $1.44 per diluted share, up from $0.80 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected $1.29 per share.

Broadcom's (AVGO) proposed $69 billion acquisition of VMware (VMW) was cleared Monday by the UK's Competition and Markets Authority, which said that it found the deal would not substantially reduce competition in the supply of server hardware components in the country. VMware was climbing past 5% in recent premarket activity.

Nano Dimension (NNDM) was up more than 2% after it reported a Q2 loss of $0.04 per share, narrowing from a loss of $0.15 a year earlier.

